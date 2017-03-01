Landon Lauwagie pleads guilty to killing Cory Terlecky
UPDATE: Landon Lauwagie pleaded guilty to killing Cory Terlecky of Fargo Wednesday morning. His charge in Cass County District Court is Class AA murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in jail without parole.
