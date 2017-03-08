If a sex sting's max penalty is decades behind bars, why are 'Johns' only serving mere months?
It's the second underage sex solicitation sting conducted in our area in less than a year, and this one netted eight men here in Fargo, one of them the head of a longstanding Fargo car wash business, another still a former employee of an FM area moving company. So where does this case proceed now, and how are we as community going to make sure we put a stop to this? Another eight people arrested after another undercover operation in Fargo targets adults looking to have sex with children.
