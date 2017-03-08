Hurt by weak holiday sales, more retailers file for Ch. 11 0:0

Within the past week, two long established retailers filed for bankruptcy protection - electronics chain, HHGregg and women's apparel chain, BCBG Max Azria Group - while Vanity Shop, a 137-store apparel chain in Fargo, ND, said on Tuesday that its liquidating all its stores. Meanwhile, two other chains, Gander Mountain and Radio Shack, could file for court-protected reorganization this week while a third chain, Payless Shoes, could file for bankruptcy protection in April, according to industry sources.

