H&M plans to open store at proposed Fargo outlet mall

H&M is getting ready to open a location at the proposed outlet mall at the Timber Creek development near 52nd Avenue South and I-29. Travis Voegele, an agent with Property Resources Group working on the proposed development, tells Valley News Live that they are excited H&M is going to be a part of the Timber Creek development.

