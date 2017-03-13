Garth Brooks keeps promise, flying Fargo couple to concert as wedding gift Tuesday, March 14
KFGO's sister station Froggy 99.9's morning show host Siri Freeh and her husband will be flying via Brooks to Philadelphia to watch him perform in concert. Last March, Brooks joined "The Froggy Morning Splash" for an interview.
