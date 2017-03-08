Former presidential speechwriter says friction is part of U.S. democracy
Colleen Carroll Campbell was one of the keynote speakers for the Redeemed Women's Conference that took place in Fargo on Saturday. Along with being an accomplished author and journalist, Campbell wrote speeches for President George W. Bush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Jeffry kill bill
|5
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar 4
|Family member
|46
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 24
|great
|40
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb 24
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC