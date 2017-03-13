Fargo police i-d man struck and killed by trainWednesday, March...
Fargo police have identified the man killed by a train as 39-year old Kyle M. Kubousek of Fargo.a The incident was reported around 4 a.m.Tuesday in 4000 block of Main Avenue by a BNSF conductor who witnessed it. He told police it did not appear Kubousek was trying to cross the tracks in front of the west bound freight train.
