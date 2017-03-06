Fargo mayor and airport authority not in agreement on parking ramp Tuesday, March 7
Nowhere near agreement, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and the Municipal Airport Authority will continue to discuss a proposal to build a parking ramp at Hector International Airport.a Mahoney, other city representatives and the airport board met for the second time Tuesday to discuss the idea. The board has already said a ramp is not financially possible now.
