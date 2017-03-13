Fargo man charged in Moorhead underage sex sting
A Fargo man is accused of trying to hire a minor for sex in Moorhead. Court documents say 60-year-old Alan Stokke arranged to have sex with an officer who posed as a 16-year-old girl on Backpage.com.
