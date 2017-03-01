Fargo-based Vanity closing stores 27...
After nearly 60 years, Fargo-based Vanity is closing its stores across the country. Board Chairman Jim Bennett, in an exclusive interview with KFGO News, says the women's fashion retailer has filed bankruptcy and will close 140 stores in 27 states.
