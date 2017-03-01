Expect delays once construction begin...

Expect delays once construction begins on 32nd Avenue South project in Fargo

Orange cones will be popping up soon along a stretch of road that 30,000 drivers use daily in South Fargo. Lanes will be widened or redone along 32nd avenue south, from just past 42nd Street to 32nd Street.

