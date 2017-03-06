Expect delays, crews will not work 24/7 on 32nd Avenue South project
Expect delays next week on a major south Fargo artery. 32nd Avenue South will see orange cones and lanes reduced over the course of the spring, summer and fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|Mar 4
|Family member
|46
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 24
|great
|40
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb 24
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC