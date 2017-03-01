Expanded study looks at feasiblity of a Fargo convention...
Discussion about a proposed Fargo convention center is back on the front burnerwo years ago, a study was completed but further analysis was delayed as the city went to work on plans for a new city hall and a downtown floodwall. That study looked at two site options: One next to the Fargodome and another at an undetermined location downtown.
