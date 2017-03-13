City of Fargo acquires home needed fo...

City of Fargo acquires home needed for flood protection Wednesday, March 15

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

The City of Fargo is moving forward with its flood protection plans with an acquisition in the Rose Creek neighborhood. The house at 4122 17th Street South has been acquired by eminent domain to build a higher flood wall near Rose Creek in South Fargo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alden Howes Olson (Apr '14) Mar 11 Jeffry kill bill 5
News Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06) Mar 4 Family member 46
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Feb 24 great 40
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Feb 24 whackamole 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb 14 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,577,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC