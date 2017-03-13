City of Fargo acquires home needed for flood protection Wednesday, March 15
The City of Fargo is moving forward with its flood protection plans with an acquisition in the Rose Creek neighborhood. The house at 4122 17th Street South has been acquired by eminent domain to build a higher flood wall near Rose Creek in South Fargo.
