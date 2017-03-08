Army Reserve service members return home from Kuwait
After spending nearly a year in Kuwait, the 461st Engineer Company came back to a joyous reunion with their families Saturday afternoon in Fargo. "It's really exhilarating actually, to actually be home especially coming off of like 340 days of being gone and finally making it," Ricky Roman with the 461st Engineer Company said.
