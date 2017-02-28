Announcing the 2017 Oregon Beer Awards Medalists
These are the best beers in Oregon from the 2016 season, as selected by more than 85 judges in January 2017 and announced during the Oregon Beer Awards ceremony at Revolution Hall, Tuesday, February 28. A Voting Academy of more than 200 industry allies voted for the additional categories include breweries, bars and festivals. Steph Barnhart is WW's Events and Marketing manager.
