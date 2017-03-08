8 Arrested in Guardian Angel Human Trafficking Operation
Update One of the men arrested, Dan Durr, is listed as the CEO/President of Don's Car Washes, Inc. here in Fargo according to the company's website. The local business has two locations, one on 13th Avenue South and one on 52nd Avenue South.
