Wyoming man airlifted to Fargo after crash in Cass County Monday, February 20
A 72-year-old Wyoming man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after a crash in Cass County Monday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 5:30, a car driven by Erwin Warner of Riverton, Wyoming, was eastbound on County Road 26 and failed to yield at the Highway 38 intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|39
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC