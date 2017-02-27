Wwe Returns to Fargo

Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

THIS WILL BE YOUR CHANCE TO SEE: ROMAN REIGNS UNITED STATES CHAMPION CHRIS JERICHO UNIVERSAL CHAMPION KEVIN OWENS CHARLOTTE FLAIR CESARO SHEAMUS RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS GALLOWS & ANDERSON BRAUN STROWMAN THE NEW DAY PLUS MANY MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS! * TICKET INFORMATION: TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THE FARGODOME BOX OFFICE, ONLINE AT www.fargodome.com OR BY PHONE AT 855-694-6367

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cass County was issued at February 27 at 8:21PM CST

Fargo, ND

