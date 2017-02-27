Woman arrested after leading West Far...

Woman arrested after leading West Fargo police on high speed chase

A high speed pursuit through West Fargo ended when the vehicle side-swiped a bridge abutment and ended up in a water filled drainage ditch along I -94, just west of West Fargo.a The driver, 23-year old Abbey Rose Brooks-Derzay, refused to pull over on a traffic stop on the city's north side just before 2 a.m. Monday.a Police pursued, before shutting down when speeds hit more than 85 mph as the truck headed out of city limits. Two miles out, the vehicle crashed.a Police used a canine to track the driver who fled on foot into a grove of trees next to the interstate where she was arrested.

