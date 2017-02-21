Woman arrested after fleeing injury crash in south FargoFriday,...
A Fargo woman was arrested following an injury crash at the intersection of University Drive and 35th Avenue South overnight.a Police say 35-year old Rachel Thompson collided with another vehicle, ran from the scene, leaving two children behind in her car, and broke into a nearby home in an attempt to hide from authorities.a A tip from the public led police to the home where they arrested Thompson. After being medically cleared, she was taken to jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|12 hr
|great
|40
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|15 hr
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC