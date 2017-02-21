Woman arrested after fleeing injury crash in south FargoFriday,...

A Fargo woman was arrested following an injury crash at the intersection of University Drive and 35th Avenue South overnight.a Police say 35-year old Rachel Thompson collided with another vehicle, ran from the scene, leaving two children behind in her car, and broke into a nearby home in an attempt to hide from authorities.a A tip from the public led police to the home where they arrested Thompson. After being medically cleared, she was taken to jail.

