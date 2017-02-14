West Fargo man faces up to 50 years in jail for child porn charges
A West Fargo man, who's already in trouble with the law, could be facing upwards of 50 years in prison on child pornography charges. Neil Harden Buck Jr. is charged with 10 counts of child pornography, after agents with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation found pictures and videos on his phone of young girls posing nude and performing sexual acts.
