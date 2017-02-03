Wahpeton couple facing charges related to Fargo stabbing Saturday, February 4

Michael Steven Thiel, 31, and Chi Lyn Vanloh , 41, were arrested for aggravated assault in relation to the stabbing that occurred in the 600 block of NP Ave. North on January 21st. On January 28th, a Fargo officer stopped a vehicle that fit the description of the suspect's vehicle in the stabbing.

