Wahpeton couple facing charges related to Fargo stabbing Saturday, February 4
Michael Steven Thiel, 31, and Chi Lyn Vanloh , 41, were arrested for aggravated assault in relation to the stabbing that occurred in the 600 block of NP Ave. North on January 21st. On January 28th, a Fargo officer stopped a vehicle that fit the description of the suspect's vehicle in the stabbing.
