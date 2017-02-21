Too soon to give up on wheat: expert
Wheat prices have been slumbering for so long they seem to be in a coma, broken only by farmers' nightmares of never making a profit with the crop again. But adviser Mike Krueger thinks there's a chance that could change this year, giving wheat more upside potential than oilseeds.
