Too soon to give up on wheat: expert

27 min ago Read more: The Western Producer

Wheat prices have been slumbering for so long they seem to be in a coma, broken only by farmers' nightmares of never making a profit with the crop again. But adviser Mike Krueger thinks there's a chance that could change this year, giving wheat more upside potential than oilseeds.

