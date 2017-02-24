The Mounties: They Always Get Their Man
In 1869, with Canada about to take control of its interior from the Hudson's Bay Company, Prime Minister John A. Macdonald outlined his plan for a paramilitary police force to patrol the region. The idea didn't really get going, though, until 1873, after the Cypress Hills Massacre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|great
|40
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC