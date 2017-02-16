Spring flood outlook: Flood risk remains high in the northern valley, while worries ease south
Recent mild weather has greatly eroded the snowpack in the southern Red River Basin, lessening concerns about a major spring flood there. Parts of the northern valley are still at high risk for major spring flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Feb 4
|Stoner55
|40
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC