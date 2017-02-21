Sanford tells doctors with visas not ...

Sanford tells doctors with visas not to leave the U.S. Wednesday,...

Sanford Health, the largest rural non-profit health care system in the nation, is advising some doctors with special types of work visas not to leave the United States. Dr. James Volk, a Sanford Vice-president from Fargo, says the recommendation was made because of the president's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

