Restaurant Report Card: Sushi with a side of cockroach?
Sushi with a side of cockroach? It's not what most people would like to see staring back at them. It happened at Wasabi Sushi and Asian Grill The lady who took the picture said she works in downtown Fargo and goes there often.
