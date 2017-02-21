Rental company roulette has one Fargo...

Rental company roulette has one Fargo man demanding his deposit back

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

An upset father is questioning how a local apartment management company does business after he says his son didn't get most of his deposit back. The father says his son and two roommates cleaned the apartment and left it in better condition than when they moved in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) 36 min whackamole 46
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Feb 18 Musikologist 39
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb 14 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan 28 Anonymous 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,566 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC