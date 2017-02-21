Popular ride-share service 'Lyft' com...

Popular ride-share service 'Lyft' coming to Bismarck, other ND cities

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

Ride-share service Lyft is launching in 54 cities across the country Thursday, including Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo. The service is expected to launch at noon Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) 17 min great 40
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) 3 hr whackamole 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb 14 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan 28 Anonymous 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cass County was issued at February 23 at 9:38PM CST

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC