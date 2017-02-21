Popular ride-share service 'Lyft' coming to Bismarck, other ND cities
Ride-share service Lyft is launching in 54 cities across the country Thursday, including Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo. The service is expected to launch at noon Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|17 min
|great
|40
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC