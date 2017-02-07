NTSB set to release cause of fiery North Dakota train crash

In this Dec. 30, 2013 file photo, a fireball goes up at the site of an oil train derailment in Casselton, N.D. The National Transportation Safety Board is set to release the cause of the 2013 oil train derailment in eastern North Dakota. The accident happened when a train carrying soybeans derailed in front of an oil tanker train near the small town of Casselton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.