New soybean processing plant to be built in Spiritwood

22 hrs ago

Hundreds of millions of dollars and the first of its kind in the state: a new soybean processing plant is coming to Spiritwood, ND. Minnesota Soybean Processors and Governer Doug Burgum made the announcement Tuesday of the plans to build the $240 million facility.

