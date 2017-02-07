NDSU president withdraws candidacy fo...

NDSU president withdraws candidacy for Ohio University job Tuesday,...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani says he is no longer interested in leading Ohio University, where he was one of four finalists for president. Bresciani said in a campus-wide email Tuesday that he has received strong support from NDSU boosters since he applied for the Ohio University job "and it is greatly appreciated.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Feb 4 Stoner55 40
Anyone know chantel Jan 28 Anonymous 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Oct '16 Gypsy writer 45
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
Do mexican girls like whites (May '12) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 9
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC