NDSU president withdraws candidacy for Ohio University job Tuesday,...
North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani says he is no longer interested in leading Ohio University, where he was one of four finalists for president. Bresciani said in a campus-wide email Tuesday that he has received strong support from NDSU boosters since he applied for the Ohio University job "and it is greatly appreciated.'
