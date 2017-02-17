Man arrested after police say they fo...

Man arrested after police say they found stolen apartment keys

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Valley News Live

A Kindred man arrested by Fargo police last week is suspected of stealing at least 15 master keys to some area Goldmark Properties apartments. 28-year-old, Matthew Braun was pulled over for his license plate light being out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know chantel Jan 28 Anonymous 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Oct '16 Gypsy writer 45
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
Do mexican girls like whites (May '12) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 9
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 39
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,182 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC