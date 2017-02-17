Man arrested after police say they found stolen apartment keys
A Kindred man arrested by Fargo police last week is suspected of stealing at least 15 master keys to some area Goldmark Properties apartments. 28-year-old, Matthew Braun was pulled over for his license plate light being out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Oct '16
|Gypsy writer
|45
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
|Do mexican girls like whites (May '12)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|9
|Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|WillowBrillow
|39
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC