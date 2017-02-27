Load restrictions begin in Fargo

Effective Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. CST, the City of Fargo will impose Class A and Class 1 load restrictions on various roads throughout town. Restrictions shall remain in effect until pavement subgrade conditions warrant removal, generally the first or middle part of May. Permit applications for weights in excess of restrictions shall be in writing and submitted to the Fargo City Engineer, 200 3rd St. N., Fargo, ND, 58102.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.