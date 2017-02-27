Load restrictions begin in Fargo
Effective Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. CST, the City of Fargo will impose Class A and Class 1 load restrictions on various roads throughout town. Restrictions shall remain in effect until pavement subgrade conditions warrant removal, generally the first or middle part of May. Permit applications for weights in excess of restrictions shall be in writing and submitted to the Fargo City Engineer, 200 3rd St. N., Fargo, ND, 58102.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 24
|great
|40
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb 24
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
|2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hasues Kreestaeaux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC