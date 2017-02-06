Lisbon hosts longest running theater ...

Lisbon hosts longest running theater in America

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KFYR-TV Bismarck

The only theater in the small town of Lisbon, North Dakota, is iconic. The rural movie house is famous for having the longest continuous run of any show hall in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Sat Stoner55 40
Anyone know chantel Jan 28 Anonymous 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Oct '16 Gypsy writer 45
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
Do mexican girls like whites (May '12) Sep '16 WillowBrillow 9
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,629 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC