Late night chase and crash lands woma...

Late night chase and crash lands woman in custody

15 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

Police say they tried to stop the woman for a broken headlight around 1:30 a.m. Monday, when she took off on Main Avenue in West Fargo. Authorities say they found a male passenger trying to run away from the scene, and used a K-9 to track the driver after she took off across the interstate.

