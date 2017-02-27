Late night chase and crash lands woman in custody
Police say they tried to stop the woman for a broken headlight around 1:30 a.m. Monday, when she took off on Main Avenue in West Fargo. Authorities say they found a male passenger trying to run away from the scene, and used a K-9 to track the driver after she took off across the interstate.
