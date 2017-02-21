Investigation: how reliable are suicide helplines?
Suicide prevention lines could save your life, but what if no one picks up when you call? A Frazee man, Scott Geiselhart says too many hotlines aren't there when you need them. "I called a suicide hotline 12 times, and nobody answered, and that was after I tried to kill myself."
