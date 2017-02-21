Internal review for City of Fargo employee after Facebook posts related to DAPL
City of Fargo administrative staff members have been made aware of recent personal comments authored by a City of Fargo employee and posted on a local news station's Facebook page regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline Project protestors. The comments were posted personally by the employee and during a time when they were not on duty.
