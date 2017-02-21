Internal review for City of Fargo emp...

Internal review for City of Fargo employee after Facebook posts related to DAPL

13 hrs ago

City of Fargo administrative staff members have been made aware of recent personal comments authored by a City of Fargo employee and posted on a local news station's Facebook page regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline Project protestors. The comments were posted personally by the employee and during a time when they were not on duty.

