Independent Audit Report Validates Ac...

Independent Audit Report Validates Accuracy of Cable ONE Data Usage Meter

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: CED

Cable ONE revealed an independent audit report from NetForecast that it says validates the accuracy of the operator's broadband data usage meter system. That system measures and reports how much internet data traffic a subscriber consumes and generates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb 14 Fargo0214 1
Blacks in Fargo??? (Aug '08) Feb 4 Stoner55 40
Anyone know chantel Jan 28 Anonymous 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Oct '16 Gypsy writer 45
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cass County was issued at February 17 at 12:32PM CST

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,964,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC