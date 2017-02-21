Gun bills make their way through ND H...

Gun bills make their way through ND House

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Valley News Live

A bill that made its way through the North Dakota House would allow for guns in a limited number of schools. If passed, House Bill 1310, also known as the armed responder bill, would allow the superintendent of public instruction to accept proposals from 10 schools to participate in the pilot program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) Feb 18 Musikologist 39
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb 14 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan 28 Anonymous 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) Oct '16 Gypsy writer 45
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cass County was issued at February 22 at 9:21PM CST

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC