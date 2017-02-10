Greeley-based tech firm merged into Red River Software
Aztech Software, a Greeley-based developer of software applications for petroleum/fuel and convenience store markets, has been merged into Fargo, N.D.-based Red River Software, a sister company. Incorporated 35 years ago by Don Ericson to serve the needs of fuel-distribution customers, Aztech has evolved to provide solutions to petroleum, wholesale distribution and convenience stores.
