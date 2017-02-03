Fargo unites in favor of refugee resettlement

Members of our community gathered at the Civic Center in downtown Fargo on Thursday to rally against House Bill 1427 which could have a huge impact on how the state handles refugee resettlement in North Dakota. "Thank you," says the refugee of South Sudan and now U.S. citizen as she continues, "it is un-American to do that because if an American aid worker gave me an opportunity to come to the U.S. then you guys shouldn't be doing this."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.