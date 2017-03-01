Fargo native appointed to PSC
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum appointed Brian Kroshus to the North Dakota Public Service Commission , emphasizing his background as a business and community leader and his experience in looking out for the public interest. Kroshus is currently group publisher for Mandan-based Lee Agri-Media, leading a staff of 150 employees for the nation's largest network of agricultural newspapers across a 15-state region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|23 hr
|Family member
|45
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 24
|great
|40
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb 24
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC