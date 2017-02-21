Fargo man sentenced to 19 years on dr...

Fargo man sentenced to 19 years on drug, weapons charges

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Charles Erdmann pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fargo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12) 15 hr great 40
do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10) 18 hr whackamole 46
Horace Elementary Custodian Feb 14 Fargo0214 1
Anyone know chantel Jan 28 Anonymous 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline! Oct '16 Worchall 3
2016 Democrats Silent on Recent Police Shooting... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hasues Kreestaeaux 2
See all Fargo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fargo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cass County was issued at February 24 at 8:50PM CST

Fargo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fargo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fargo, ND

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC