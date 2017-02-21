Fargo man sentenced to 19 years on drug, weapons charges
Charles Erdmann pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
