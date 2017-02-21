Fargo legislator wonders if paid protesters showed up to Cramer's town hall
In a recent Facebook post, Fargo Representative Randy Boehning wonders "how many were bought and paid by Obama's new organizations." Boehning is referring to a rowdy and passionate crowd that Kevin Cramer faced at his town hall last week.
