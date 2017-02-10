Fargo home heavily damaged in early morning fireFriday, February...
Fire heavily damaged a home at 423 12th Avenue South in Fargo. That's a block north of the city water treatment plant.a Acting Battalion Chief Ben Swanson says heavy smoke and flames were showing from the first floor when fire crews arrived on scene.a
