Fargo gets $1.2 million grant from FEMASaturday, February 18FARGO...
The grant is part of FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and will cover 75 percent of the cost to flood-proof the plant. Sen. John Hoeven says the grant will provide wet weather flow relief for the Broadway Interceptor Sanitary Sewer Overflow, to help minimize the risk of a sewer backup.
