Driver arrested in stranger's house after car crash
A 28-year-old woman is in jail after police say she crashed a car while driving drunk and took off from the scene. Rachel Thompson of Fargo is in jail for DUI, Burglary, Terrorizing, Reckless Endangerment and Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident.
