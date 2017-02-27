Driver arrested for DUI in south Fargo crash Tuesday, February 28
Police say the driver lost control of the car and hit a tree in the 3600 block of University Drive South just after 2 a.m.a The driver, 25-year old Jessica Fitch, and a male passenger were taken by ambulance to Essentia Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fargo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fargo man fatally shot in apartment (Jun '06)
|8 hr
|Family member
|45
|West Fargo Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 24
|great
|40
|do white girls like mexicans (Jul '10)
|Feb 24
|whackamole
|46
|Horace Elementary Custodian
|Feb 14
|Fargo0214
|1
|Anyone know chantel
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Trump financial TIES to Dakota Pipeline!
|Oct '16
|Worchall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fargo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC